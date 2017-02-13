Iranian Ambassador to Romania, H.E. Hamid Moayyer : There is...
In the speech held at the reception to celebrate Iran's National Day, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Romania has emphasized the positive and dynamic trend of the bilateral relationship between the two countries and expressed hope that this cooperation will be enhanced, especially in the economic field. "On this day in 1979 the revolution led by Imam Khomeini has been set up, and it was indeed the evolution of the century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Sun
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Sun
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC