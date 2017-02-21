Iran warns Arab states: Don't be enti...

Iran warns Arab states: Don't be enticed by Israeli attempts to win Arab allies

11 hrs ago

"The occupying regime, in an attempt to normalize its situation, has for the first time referred to certain Arab countries as its allies against the resistance front," Rouhani says. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Arab countries on Wednesday not to be enticed by Israeli attempts to find allies in the Arab world.

