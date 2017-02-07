Iran urges global response to Israeli settlement moves
The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned on Tuesday an approval by the Israeli parliament allowing for construction of more homes on the Palestinian lands, saying the international community should not be silent about "expansionist" policies of the Zionist regime. Ministry's spokesman Bahram Qassemi called Israel's settlement policies a "serious impediment" to the regional security and a violation of the Palestinians' right to determine their destiny.
