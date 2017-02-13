Iran sentences man to 10 years for espionage
Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that a 62-year-old man has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term on espionage charges. The Monday report quotes Hassan Heidari, a judiciary official in the northeastern city of Mashhad, as saying the accused person was arrested five months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Sun
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Sun
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC