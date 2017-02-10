Iran sentences man to 10 years for es...

Iran sentences man to 10 years for espionage1 hour ago

6 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Tehran, Feb 13: Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that a 62-year-old man has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term on espionage charges. The report today quotes Hassan Heidari, a judiciary official in the northeastern city of Mashhad, as saying the accused person was arrested five months ago.

