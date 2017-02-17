Iran sends delegation to Saudi Arabia to rejoin Hajj
Iran on Monday sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia to discuss regaining access to the annual pilgrimage to Mecca for its citizens, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi said on Monday. Relations between the two countries reached a low point in 2016 when the Saudis banned Iranians from taking part in the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC