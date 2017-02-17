Iran sends delegation to Saudi Arabia...

Iran sends delegation to Saudi Arabia to rejoin Hajj

Read more: Vanguard

Iran on Monday sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia to discuss regaining access to the annual pilgrimage to Mecca for its citizens, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi said on Monday. Relations between the two countries reached a low point in 2016 when the Saudis banned Iranians from taking part in the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

