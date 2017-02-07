Iran says unlike what Trump thinks, nuclear deal is a "win-win" accord
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani gestures as he speaks during a ceremony marking National Day of Space Technology in Tehran, Iran February 1, 2017. President.ir/Handout via Unlike what U.S. president Donald Trump thinks, the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was a win-win accord, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, noting that the deal can be used as a stepping stone to defuse tension in the region.
