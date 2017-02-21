Iran says has increased precision of its long-range ballistic missiles
Iran now has long-range ballistic missiles with greater precision, its defense minister said on Thursday, rejecting reports that Tehran has halted its missile program after a recent missile launch that drew a response from Washington. "We have increased the range and precision of our long-range, ground-to-ground ballistic missiles," Hossein Dehqan was quoted as saying in an event in Noushahr, northern Iran.
