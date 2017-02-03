Iran-Russia-Turkey initiative can end...

Iran-Russia-Turkey initiative can end crises: Shamkhani

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Sunday that the "political initiative" introduced by Iran, Russia and Turkey for the Syrian crisis that led to the Astana talks can serve as a model to settle bloody conflicts in the Middle East. Shamkhani made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian president's special envoy on Syria.

