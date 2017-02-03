Iran-Russia-Turkey initiative can end crises: Shamkhani
Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Sunday that the "political initiative" introduced by Iran, Russia and Turkey for the Syrian crisis that led to the Astana talks can serve as a model to settle bloody conflicts in the Middle East. Shamkhani made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian president's special envoy on Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|12 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|35
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|16 hr
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC