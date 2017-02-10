Iran, Russia plan to enhance economic bonds in a month
Iran and Russia expect five economic events to take place in Tehran by March 20 , to improve their bilateral ties, IRNA reported on Sunday quoting Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanayee. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will pay a visit to Tehran to discuss some issues with his Iranian counterpart Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Sanayee said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|21 hr
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC