Iran, Russia plan to enhance economic bonds in a month

5 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iran and Russia expect five economic events to take place in Tehran by March 20 , to improve their bilateral ties, IRNA reported on Sunday quoting Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanayee. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will pay a visit to Tehran to discuss some issues with his Iranian counterpart Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Sanayee said.

