Iran: "Referendum" in Karabakh wrong, unacceptable
Tehran, Iran, Feb. 20 By Mehid Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov - Trend: Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said that "referendum" in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, occupied by Armenia, is wrong and unacceptable. He made the remarks during a press conference in Tehran on Feb. 20 while commenting on the "referendum" to be held Feb. 20 in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, occupied by Armenia, to amend the illegal regime's "constitution," Trend's correspondent reported from the event.
