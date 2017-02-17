Iran: "Referendum" in Karabakh wrong, unacceptable

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran, Iran, Feb. 20 By Mehid Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov - Trend: Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said that "referendum" in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, occupied by Armenia, is wrong and unacceptable. He made the remarks during a press conference in Tehran on Feb. 20 while commenting on the "referendum" to be held Feb. 20 in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, occupied by Armenia, to amend the illegal regime's "constitution," Trend's correspondent reported from the event.

