Iran president leaves for Pakistan to attend ECO Summit
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran's President Hassan Rouhani left for Pakistan on the official invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take part in the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization Heads of States, IRINN TV reported February 28. The 13th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit will be held in Islamabad on March 1. It was preceded by the 22nd Meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers on February 28. According to Rouhani's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, the Iranian president is also scheduled to meet with a number of participating heads of state on the sidelines of the Summit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Tue
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC