Iran president leaves for Pakistan to attend ECO Summit

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran's President Hassan Rouhani left for Pakistan on the official invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take part in the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization Heads of States, IRINN TV reported February 28. The 13th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit will be held in Islamabad on March 1. It was preceded by the 22nd Meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers on February 28. According to Rouhani's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, the Iranian president is also scheduled to meet with a number of participating heads of state on the sidelines of the Summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.