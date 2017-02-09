Iran, Oman, Kuwait determined to expa...

Iran, Oman, Kuwait determined to expand strategic ties'

Tehran Times

"Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said and Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah have always sought to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and also form a collective mechanism with participation of Iran and regional countries for security and stability of the region," he told IRNA on Thursday. He said President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Oman and Kuwait and the warm welcomes that he received by the two countries' rulers indicate that "provocative policies" of the extra-regional powers are fruitless.

