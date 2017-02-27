Iran not favoring ECO distracted by peripheral tensions
Just two days ahead of the 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organization, an official with Iran's Foreign Ministry said the bloc should press ahead with its mission regardless of what he called the "surrounding tensions." "The Islamic Republic of Iran is not interested in tensions surrounding ECO to get into the organization," Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia and Pacific Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour was quoted as saying on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC