Iran not favoring ECO distracted by peripheral tensions

7 hrs ago

Just two days ahead of the 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organization, an official with Iran's Foreign Ministry said the bloc should press ahead with its mission regardless of what he called the "surrounding tensions." "The Islamic Republic of Iran is not interested in tensions surrounding ECO to get into the organization," Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia and Pacific Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour was quoted as saying on Monday.

Chicago, IL

