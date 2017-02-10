Iran: no plans to hang tycoon Zanjani...

Iran: no plans to hang tycoon Zanjani in coming weeks

Baku, Azerbaijan Feb. 13 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Judiciary spokesman, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, has denied reports on plans to execute Iranian businessman billionaire Babak Zanjani over the coming five weeks. Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has said that Zanjani will not be executed over the current Iranian calendar year , Fars news agency reported.

