Iran: no plans to hang tycoon Zanjani in coming weeks

Baku, Azerbaijan Feb. 13 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Judiciary spokesman, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, has denied reports on plans to execute Iranian businessman billionaire Babak Zanjani over the coming five weeks. Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has said that Zanjani will not be executed over the current Iranian calendar year , Fars news agency reported.

