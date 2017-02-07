Iran leader rebuffs Trump warning, sa...

Iran leader rebuffs Trump warning, says he shows America's 'real face'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Donald Trump's warning to Iran to stop its missile tests, saying the new U.S. president had shown the "real face" of American corruption. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran, Iran, February 7, 2017.

Chicago, IL

