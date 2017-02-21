Iran hopeful to increase number of ha...

Iran hopeful to increase number of hajj pilgrims

Tehran says it is hopeful to increase the number of pilgrims it will be sending to the annual Muslim ritual of hajj, to be held late 2017 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The announcement comes following Tehran and Riyadh settling their disputes dating from two years ago when some 470 Iranians were killed in a crush in Mecca.

Chicago, IL

