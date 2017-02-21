Iran hopeful to increase number of hajj pilgrims

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran says it is hopeful to increase the number of pilgrims it will be sending to the annual Muslim ritual of hajj, to be held late 2017 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The announcement comes following Tehran and Riyadh settling their disputes dating from two years ago when some 470 Iranians were killed in a crush in Mecca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.