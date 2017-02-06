Iran: Hanging of man arrested as a teenager looms amid spike in juvenile executions
The Iranian authorities must immediately stop the execution of a man arrested for a crime committed while he was 17 years old, said Amnesty International, ahead of his scheduled execution on 11 February. Hamid Ahmadi's execution was initially scheduled for 4 February but his family were informed today that it has been postponed by a week.
