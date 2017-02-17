Iran gov't finally addresses air pollution problem in Khuzestan

Tehran, Iran, February 21 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: The Iranian government has allocated financial aid to help fight the air pollution and dust in the Khuzestan province, after people in the province took it to the streets in protest, following weeks of heavy dust in the air. First Vice Minister Es'haq Jahangiri authorized the allocation of $9.26 million to anti-dust plans to be carried out, Fars news agency reported February 21. People in the province protested against having water and power shortages that had been caused by dust, which technical sources said was on occasions six times denser than the healthy threshold.

