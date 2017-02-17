Iran gov't finally addresses air poll...

Iran gov't finally addresses air pollution problem in Khuzestan

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Tehran, Iran, February 21 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: The Iranian government has allocated financial aid to help fight the air pollution and dust in the Khuzestan province, after people in the province took it to the streets in protest, following weeks of heavy dust in the air. First Vice Minister Es'haq Jahangiri authorized the allocation of $9.26 million to anti-dust plans to be carried out, Fars news agency reported February 21. People in the province protested against having water and power shortages that had been caused by dust, which technical sources said was on occasions six times denser than the healthy threshold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC