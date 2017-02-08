Iran fires another missile from launc...

Iran fires another missile from launch pad, US official says

Iran launched another missile Wednesday from the same launch pad east of Tehran where it conducted a previous ballistic missile test last month, an official told Fox News. The Semnan launch pad was the same as the one where Fox News reported exclusively on Tuesday , satellite photos showed Iran had placed a Safir rocket poised to put a satellite into space before it was taken off the launcher.

