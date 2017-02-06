Iran Expecting Shipment of 149 Tons of Natural Uranium By Tuesday
Defying exceptions of the Obama Administration to cut back on nuclear their industry, the Islamic Republic of Iran is expecting to receive 149 more tons of natural uranium, the fuel used to sustain heavy-water-reactors and nuclear weapons. This transaction will increase the country's stockpile 60 percent more than before the so-called "Iran deal" took place in 2015.
