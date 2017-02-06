Iran Expecting Shipment of 149 Tons o...

Iran Expecting Shipment of 149 Tons of Natural Uranium By Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

Defying exceptions of the Obama Administration to cut back on nuclear their industry, the Islamic Republic of Iran is expecting to receive 149 more tons of natural uranium, the fuel used to sustain heavy-water-reactors and nuclear weapons. This transaction will increase the country's stockpile 60 percent more than before the so-called "Iran deal" took place in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 8 min James 44
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Sun gwww 5
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC