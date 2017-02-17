Iran dismisses new US pressure, calls for 'mutual respect'

Iran's foreign minister brushed aside new pressure from the United States on Sunday, declaring that his country is "unmoved by threats" but responds well to respect. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran, the U.S. and five other world powers, under which Tehran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions, but hasn't said what he plans to do about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.