Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had tested a ballistic missile, but denied that was a breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. "The action was in line with boosting Iran's defense power and is not in contradiction with the JCPOA or Resolution 2231," Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said.

