Iran calls on neighboring states to jointly fight dust storms

Tehran, Iran, February 24 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has invited the governments of neighboring countries to join hands and fight the dust storms that has made life difficult for people in the region, including in southwestern Iran.

Chicago, IL

