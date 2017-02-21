Iran calls on neighboring states to jointly fight dust storms
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran, Iran, February 24 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has invited the governments of neighboring countries to join hands and fight the dust storms that has made life difficult for people in the region, including in southwestern Iran.
