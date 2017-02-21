Iran, Azerbaijan to boost non-oil trade

Iran, Azerbaijan to boost non-oil trade

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23 By Fatih Karimov - Trend: Iran and Azerbaijan are determined to increase their non-oil trade in a bid to decrease dependence on oil, Iranian ICT Minister Mahmoud Vaezi said. Vaezi, who is also co-chairman of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint - Economic Cooperation Commission, made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with the visiting minister of economy and industry of Azerbaijan, - Shahin Mustafayev - in Iran's northwestern Ardabil city on Feb. 22, IRNA news agency reported.

