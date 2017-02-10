Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian pla...

Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report

14 hrs ago

A still image, taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on August 18, 2016, shows a Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bomber landing at an air base near the Iranian city of Hamadan. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

