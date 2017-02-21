Iran allowed to export surplus gas to...

Iran allowed to export surplus gas to Europe

The Iranian Parliament has allowed the country's oil ministry to export surplus gas to Europe and neighboring countries in the next fiscal year, which will start March 2017. The approval is a part of the next fiscal year's budget bill which is being discussed at the parliament, IRNA reported.

Chicago, IL

