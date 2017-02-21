Intl. Congress of Jundi Shapur opens ...

Intl. Congress of Jundi Shapur opens today

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The first edition of the International Congress of Jundi Shapur commences today at the Jundi Shapur University of Technology in the city of Dezful, southwestern Khuzestan Province. Convening experts, academia and researcher in various fields, the two-day event aims to revitalize the historical, scientific and cultural values of Gundi-Shapur, an ancient academic institution which was thriving during the Sassanid era , ISNA reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,674 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC