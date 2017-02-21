Intl. Congress of Jundi Shapur opens today

The first edition of the International Congress of Jundi Shapur commences today at the Jundi Shapur University of Technology in the city of Dezful, southwestern Khuzestan Province. Convening experts, academia and researcher in various fields, the two-day event aims to revitalize the historical, scientific and cultural values of Gundi-Shapur, an ancient academic institution which was thriving during the Sassanid era , ISNA reported.

