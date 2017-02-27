IMF says Iran rebounds after nuclear deal, but danger looms
In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo, Iranians walk through Tajrish bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran. Iran's economy rebounded out of a recession after the nuclear deal with world powers, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, though uncertainty over future sanctions and problems plaguing the country's domestic banks could cause fiscal trouble ahead.
