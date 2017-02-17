Image of the Year Celebration opens w...

Image of the Year Celebration opens with tribute to Abbas Kiarostami

13 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The 14th edition of the Image of the Year Celebration was inaugurated at the Iranian Artists Forum with a tribute paid to the great filmmaker and photographer Abbas Kiarostami on Sunday. A number of friends, colleagues and coworkers gathered to talk about Kiarostami, the great personality they miss after 14 years of collaboration at the Image of the Year event.

