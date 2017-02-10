Hundreds of thousands rally in Iran against Trump, chant "Death to America" - TV

Feb 10 Hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied across Iran on Friday to swear allegiance to the clerical establishment following U.S. President Donald Trump's warning that he had put the Islamic Republic "on notice", state TV reported. Carrying "Death to America" banners and effigies of Trump, Iranians in Tehran marched towards the Azadi Square to commemorate the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed shah.

