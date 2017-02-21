Hundreds of historic structures being...

Hundreds of historic structures being renovated nationwide

8 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

A total of 600 historic buildings and monuments are being renovated across Iran, an official with the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization said on Thursday. Gholamreza Misaqian made the remarks in Semnan on Thursday on the sidelines of a congress, which addressed history of architecture and urbanism in the country, Mehr reported.

