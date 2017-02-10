Human rights lawyer shares experience...

Human rights lawyer shares experience of challenges of practising law in Iran

17 hrs ago

A veteran human rights lawyer from Iran - and Vancouver Island University's inaugural Scholar at Risk - will deliver the keynote lecture during the university's upcoming International Development Week. In 2016, VIU joined the Scholars at Risk Network, an international organization dedicated to protecting threatened scholars, preventing attacks on higher education communities and promoting academic freedom.

Chicago, IL

