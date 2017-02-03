Hoz-e Sultan, a gigantic natural mirr...

Hoz-e Sultan, a gigantic natural mirror in central Iranian plateau

Hoz-e Sultan, a lonely salt lake in the heart of Iran, resembles a gigantic natural mirror as its shallow water covers a vast plain of salt deposits. It is the epicenter of a relatively rich fauna as well.

