History proved Iranophobia is an illusion, not true: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani described the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the best model for settling international disagreements and said: "Peace in the region and the world depends on unity amongst nations, dialogue and ruling out extremism and violence". Speaking at a ceremony held for meeting with ambassadors and heads of other countries' diplomatic representations to Tehran, President Rouhani said on Thursday: "The biggest revolution in the region resulted in the Islamic Republic of Iran with people's resistance without relying on foreign powers".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.