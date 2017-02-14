German author Martin Mosebach praises Persian literature
German author Martin Mosebach has praised Persian literature and said that Europe has borrowed much from the Persian culture and language. The author met a number of Iranian authors and literary scholars in a session held at the University of Shiraz on Monday in collaboration with the German Embassy in Tehran.
