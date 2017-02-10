Gas or power export profitable for Iran?

Gas or power export profitable for Iran?

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector While Iran's energy minister says the drop in gas export price is 1.5 times more than the decline in power export price, Oil Ministry claims that electricity exports for Iran are totally unprofitable. Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian said Jan. 28 that Iran's gas export price plunged from $450 per thousand cubic meters in 1H14 to about $250 currently , but the power export price experienced only a 20 percent decline to $100 per thousand kilowatts hour .

