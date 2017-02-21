France's imports from Iran up 45 fold...

France's imports from Iran up 45 folds in 2016: Eurostat

The value of France's imports from Iran rose 45 folds to reach a 1.348 billion in 2016 from a 30 million in 2015, based on the latest figures released by the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat. The Eurostat's figures also show that Iran-France trade increased 3.5 folds to stand at a 2.07 billion in 2016 from a 592 million in its previous year, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

