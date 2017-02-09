Four themes to watch as Trump hosts Netanayhu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet face-to-face with President Trump on Wednesday, setting the tone for what both leaders hope to be the dawn of a new era for the U.S.-Israel relationship. Analysts say that the meeting will hope to project a public theme of unity between the two governments on topics including Iran, Israeli settlements and the fate of the peace process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC