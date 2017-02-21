Foreign minister welcomes Iran Oscar ...

Foreign minister welcomes Iran Oscar for best foreign film

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Anousheh Ansari accepts the award for best foreign language film for "The Salesman" on behalf of Asghar Farhadi at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. less Anousheh Ansari accepts the award for best foreign language film for "The Salesman" on behalf of Asghar Farhadi at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC