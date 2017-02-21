Foreign minister welcomes Iran Oscar for best foreign film
Anousheh Ansari accepts the award for best foreign language film for "The Salesman" on behalf of Asghar Farhadi at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. less Anousheh Ansari accepts the award for best foreign language film for "The Salesman" on behalf of Asghar Farhadi at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC