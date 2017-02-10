Five die in underground gas explosion in Iran
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Five people died and nine were injured due to underground gas explosion at an agricultural research site in southern Iran, IRNA news agency reported February 10. The incident happened near the port city of Bandar Abbas, some 1,200 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran.
