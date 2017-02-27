First women-only factory opens in Iran

13 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The first women-only factory in Iran was officially inaugurated on Sunday in the city of Sari, northern Mazandaran province. All the investment and launching procedures have been implemented by women and the entire workforce are female, IRNA quoted Maryam Nasiri-Khalili, the managing director of the company as saying.

Chicago, IL

