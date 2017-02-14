Exclusive: Iranians, Palestinians meet secretly in Brussels
DEBKAfile's intelligence sources report explusively on Wednesday that Iran and the Palestinian Authority held secret talks in the Belgian capital. The Iranian delegation was made up entirely of officials representing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the sources said.
