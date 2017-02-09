Europe's steel industry adds Iranian ...

Europe's steel industry adds Iranian imports to list of threats

21 hrs ago

LONDON, Feb 16 Iranian steel imports have become the latest threat to European steelmakers, their trade group said on Thursday, after imports from Iran rose by nearly eight times between 2013 and 2016. Steel lobby group Eurofer said on Thursday that Iranian exports to Europe had leapt to just over 1 million tonnes annually, putting the country just behind India at 1.9 million tonnes, while China shipped 5.7 million tonnes in 2016.

Chicago, IL

