Europe is well advised to care for its own security: expert

A leading scholar believes that NATO is "outdated" and suggests that Europe should care about its own security, especially as Donald Trump, whom he described as "unreliable", has taken the helm at the White House. "Europe is well advised to care for its own security within such an environment," says Arshin Adib-Moghaddam who is professor in global thought and comparative philosophies and chair of the Centre for Iranian Studies at the London Middle East Institute.

