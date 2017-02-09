Europe is well advised to care for its own security: expert
A leading scholar believes that NATO is "outdated" and suggests that Europe should care about its own security, especially as Donald Trump, whom he described as "unreliable", has taken the helm at the White House. "Europe is well advised to care for its own security within such an environment," says Arshin Adib-Moghaddam who is professor in global thought and comparative philosophies and chair of the Centre for Iranian Studies at the London Middle East Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC