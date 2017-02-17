Donald Trump: How the US President se...

Donald Trump: How the US President sees the world

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

ISIS is spreading "like cancer," Iran is "the world's top sponsor of terrorism," Russia "is a ruse" and when it comes to North Korea he'll "take care of it." He roundly dismissed reporting on the subject, criticizing the media for peddling "fake news" while saying the "leaks are real."

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC