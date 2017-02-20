Dissidents Call for Probe Into Irania...

Dissidents Call for Probe Into Iranian Regime's Influencing Efforts

Read more: News Max

Iranian dissidents are calling on Congress to look into an effort by Iran's ruling regime to use lobbyists and propaganda to influence American diplomacy, according to The Washington Free Beacon . The dissidents said that purported Iranian-American groups and the Voice of America news organization's Persian service are doing the bidding of the Iranian regime to negatively impact the U.S. "We write to request a congressional hearing on the efforts of Tehran's theocratic regime to influence U.S. policy and public diplomacy toward Iran," the dissidents' letter said, addressing Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker and California Rep. Ed Royce, leaders of Congress' foreign affairs committees.

Chicago, IL

