Devastating flood hits southern Iran

Yesterday

Heavy flood has stricken the southern provinces of Bushehr and Fars, causing large scale damages and tremendous devastation since Friday. "Torrential rain caused serious damages to five villages in the city of Jahrom, Fars province, and resulted in emergency evacuation of the villages," Fars news agency quoted MP Mohammad Reza Rezaei as saying.

