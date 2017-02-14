Collected Department Releases: Six-Year Anniversary of the House...
This week marks the six-year anniversary of the detention without formal charges of former senior Iranian officials and 2009 presidential election candidates Mehdi Karroubi and Mir Hossein Mousavi, as well as Mousavi's wife and women's rights advocate Zahra Rahnavard. They all remain under house arrest in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
